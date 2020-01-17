Congestion, then crash, delay traffic on SH1

Wellington.Scoop

There’ve been delays for northbound traffic on State Highway 1 this afternoon, and not only because of the long weekend.

At 2.45, the NZTA reported “significant congestion” between the end of the motorway at Peka Peka and past Otaki. It blamed the congestion on holiday traffic.

The congestion was continuing at 5pm, with queues back to south of Peka Peka. But it was easing north of Otaki.

Then at 5.30, northbound lanes at Te Horo were closed by a crash south of School Road.

NZTA said emergency services and a helicopter were on their way. The emergency services arrived at 5.55.

Traffic management was in place, but NZTA warned of more delays.