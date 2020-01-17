Wellington Scoop
Pasifika Festival will raise money for Samoan measles fund

Report from RNZ
Proceeds from this weekend’s Pasifika festival in Wellington will go to the Samoa measles response fund.

About 15,000 people attend the event each year and this weekend’s festival workshops will be asking for donations to help Samoa recover from the measles epidemic.

Eighty-three people, mostly children, died in three months – with multiple fatalities a daily occurrence at the height of the epidemic. More than 1800 of the more than 5600 people infected were admitted to hospital.

Donated funds from Wellington’s Pasifika Festival will help the support New Zealand is providing to Samoa through medical aid and expertise.

