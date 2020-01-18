Holiday congestion for holiday motorists on SH1 and SH2

Wellington.Scoop

The NZ Transport Agency reported traffic congestion on both State Highway 1 and State Highway 2 today.

On SH2, it said at 12.20 that there was congestion for northbound drivers between Silverstream and Maoribank, with significant delays. Thirty minutes later, it changed its message: the congestion was easing. And at 1.25, congestion had eased and the agency advised drivers to “have a good day.”

No so on SH1, where it first reported northbound congestion between Peka Peka and Otaki at 10.50. At midday the queues were backed up south of the Peka Peka onramp. And at 2pm the delays were continuing.

The NZTA’s advice to motorists on both highways out of Wellington: expect delays.

