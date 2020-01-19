Low cloud at airport causes flight cancellations and diversions

Wellington.Scoop

Low cloud at Wellington Airport this afternoon has caused diversions and cancellations.

The arrivals board at 4pm showed a Qantas flight from Melbourne had been diverted, as had a Virgin flight from Brisbane and AirNZ flights from Christchurch, Queenstown and Rotorua. The arrival of other flights had been delayed.

After the Rotorua flight was diverted to Blenheim, tourists were offered an alternative trip to Wellington on the interislander – getting them to the capital more than six hours later than they had expected.

By 6pm, the airport’s arrivals information showed a total of 27 flights were now cancelled.

At 4pm, a number of departures were listed as cancelled, including two Jetstar flights to Auckland and one to Christchurch, and SoundsAir flights to Nelson, Westport, Blenheim and Picton.

Qantas flights to Sydney and Melbourne were listed as indefinitely delayed. A Virgin Australia flight to Sydney due to leave at 2.50 was rescheduled to 5.25.

But by 6pm the situation had worsened and 26 departures were now listed as cancelled.