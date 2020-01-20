Andy Foster reviews his first 100 days

Report from RNZ

Asked about his first hundred days, Wellington’s new Mayor Andy Foster said that while the recount was a bit of a distraction, he got stuck into the job straight away, with the first decision being to appoint a new chief executive.

”We have also made some decisions on getting bus priority underway, so we will be consulting on some improvements in February and March,” Foster said.

“We have also made some decisions around accelerating Let’s Get Wellington Moving, providing some extra resources for that,” he said.

“And we have also done some nice things like opening the new Johnsonville Library, Waitohi and an extension to the Keith Spry swimming pool. Yeah, there are quite a few things that have been going on.”

Foster said he did not go into the job with any real expectations.

”It wasn’t about expectations, it was about getting my feet under the table and getting on working with the jobs I know need to be done.”

He said the sense he was getting from Wellington people was that they liked the change.

”They want a sense of energy and purpose and confidence and drive and they want stuff to get done in the city.

”I am absolutely loving the role. It’s got a huge number of challenges, but also a huge number of opportunities.”

