Dirty water

by Lindsay Shelton

It’s been a bad few weeks for the council-owned Wellington Water company. Its most recent problem is sewage contamination continuing to spill into Owhiro Bay, ten years after the pollution was first reported.

Why has it taken so long to fail to fix the contamination in Owhiro Bay?

Sewage in the bay was reported in February 2010 and was then being “investigated.” After “a long and frustrating process,” the city council announced two months later that the problem had been fixed. Not so. Contamination was found again two years later, and investigations began again.

In 2017, when a different mix of contamination was reported, the council blamed a nearby landfill. Mitigation measures were discussed.

But this month’s spillage is the same as ten years ago – it’s sewage, at alarmingly high levels, as Tom Hunt reported in the DomPost:

Wellington Water became aware of the contamination spike at Owhiro Bay just before New Year’s Eve and put up signs but, with swimmers still using the water, it admits it could have communicated better. On one hand it has told residents it is fixing the problem – likely caused by wastewater including sewage getting into stormwater – on the other it says it is still trying to find out what the problem actually is.

It’s true that Wellington Water isn’t much good at communication. There’s nothing about the Owhiro Bay pollution on the company’s website.

And you can miss the three small signs at the beach. People were swimming in the polluted water yesterday. Apparently not aware of the danger.

Another of Wellington Water’s continuing problems involves another swimming ban – this one at the diving platform on Taranaki Wharf. And this problem is also nothing new. The platform was closed during the summer holidays in 2013 because of “water contamination concerns.” The area stayed closed to swimmers for two years, but at the end of 2014 – after $150,000 had been spent – the water was decreed to be clean and pure. Mayor Wade-Brown jumped into the harbour to prove the point.

But the expenditure didn’t work. At the end of summer in 2017, swimming was banned again, after testing again showed sewage contamination. It was worse in March last year – the Regional Council reported “the presence of raw sewage.”

When the rahui on the inner harbour was lifted after the major sewage overflow at the end of last month, the area around Taranaki Wharf remained closed. Wellington Water latest report was on January 10: it doesn’t sound too good.

We have been working this week on Cuba Street to resolve a cross-connection to reduce the contamination in the inner Wellington Harbour. Recent tests show that the water quality has still not improved sufficiently, so we continue to advise people to avoid swimming or collecting seafood at the Taranaki Diving Platform and the shaded area on the map below until further notice.

The consequences of the major sewage spill are still being felt – with part of Willis Street closed for months and big temporary pipes alongside the footpath, till Wellington Water can install new ones underground. And let’s not ask too many questions about why a pipe that was 90 years old was the cause of the spillage.