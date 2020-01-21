122 job losses when Imperial Tobacco closes its Petone factory
Report from RNZ
Imperial Tobacco has announced a proposal to close its Petone factory, with 122 people to lose their jobs.
The company said the potential closure of its Petone factory was due to fewer people smoking cigarettes, as it was making more than it needed.
Staff at the factory were told about the proposal today.
Factory manager Karen Geddes said the announcement was regrettable, and the company was working to support its employees.