“Refresh” of bus timetables on Sunday will improve reliability, says Daran Ponter

News from Wellington Regional Council

Metlink is refreshing its Wellington City bus timetables from Sunday, to improve reliability and better match customer demand with available driver and bus resources amid national driver shortages. Regional Council Chair Daran Ponter says in the lead up to these changes, 14 Tranzurban operated services that were suspended are now reinstated.

The timetable changes from 26 January will reduce the number of suspended services to 21, down from 55 services at the end of 2019, with further services expected to be restored in the near future.

“Though there will be less suspended services overall, some Tranzurban services will remain suspended as we, along with the rest of the country, continue to deal with driver shortages,” Cr Ponter says.

The timetable refreshment coincides with a time when the Wellington network will be under peak-hour pressure, says the Chair of the Transport Committee Roger Blakeley.

“So while available resources will be targeted to areas of greatest need customers can expect peak time buses to be operating at or close to capacity.

“This is generally Metlink’s busiest time of year with students coming back to university, so we’re advising customers travelling by bus that they may not get their first choice of bus during the morning peak, and to consider travelling earlier if it suits their schedule.

“The changes being made to Metlink timetables will also reflect feedback collected during our recent Bus Network Review where customers gave us valuable feedback,” Cr Blakeley says.

Metlink is encouraging bus users to check the new timetables on January 26, and stay up to date with the network by subscribing to My Metlink, downloading the Metlink app or checking the Metlink website.