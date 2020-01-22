Motorway traffic backed up by crash near Ngauranga

Wellington.Scoop

A crash on the Wellington motorway delayed northbound traffic for more than an hour this afternoon.

The crash occurred at 4pm just after the Ngauranga interchange.

It blocked one of the northbound lanes.

Though the crash had been cleared by 4.40, by this time northbound traffic was queued back to the Terrace Tunnel.

The NZTA warned that delays would continue. And at 5.40, it said northbound traffic was still congested. The delays had eased by 6.30.