WREDA’s chief executive is leaving, after only two years

The chief executive of Wellington’s regional economic development agency has decided to resign, after only two years in the role.

His departure is not shown on WREDA’s website, but it is reported in the NZHerald, which says Lance Walker has decided to pursue “new opportunities outside of the local government sector.”

WREDA’s chair Tracey Bridges sent an email to stakeholders with the announcement this afternoon.

The Herald’s Georgina Campbell writes that the turnover of the organisation’s top brass has prompted calls for a review into what is going on within the organisation, and whether the investment of ratepayer money is worth it.

The previous chief executive resigned after less than two years in the job.

The Herald quotes Wellington City Council Associate Economic Development portfolio leader Nicola Young as saying the council gives $12.6m to the organisation annually, and she wants the city council to review its investment. “We need to think long and hard about its role and whether it’s working.”

Losing a chief executive every two years was expensive and unsettling, she said.

