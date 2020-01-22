Chamber thanks Lance Walker

Press Release – Business Central

The resignation of Lance Walker as WellingtonNZ Chief Executive will be a disappointment to those in the business community, says John Milford, Chief Executive of the Wellington Chamber of Commerce.

“Lance deserves our thanks for his two years at the helm of WellingtonNZ. He had come in at a difficult time in the organisation’s short history and has worked hard to ‘right the ship’ so to speak.

“Many acknowledged it was a difficult job with the on-going restructure and we can certainly say Lance will be leaving WellingtonNZ in a better position than he found it.

“Having worked closely with Lance over the past two years, he has helped bring our two organisations closer together to the benefit of Wellington’s business community.

“Lance has been a passionate advocate for the Wellington region and we certainly hope that passion continues into his next role.

“Lance’s decision to stay on until June to ensure a smooth transition is welcomed and we wish him well in his next endeavors.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url