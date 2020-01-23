Basin Reserve a key venue for women’s world cup cricket next year

News from WREDA

Wellington is amongst six host cities named by the ICC this afternoon for the Women’s ODI World Cup cricket tournament which runs from 6 February to 7 March 2021.

The dates and playing schedule for the tournament will be revealed in March and Wellington’s Basin Reserve will host multiple key matches.

WellingtonNZ Events & Experiences General Manager Warrick Dent said the organisation’s Major Events team put in the hard yards to ensure Wellington was a host city for the tournament.

“It’s exciting to bring another world class event to Wellington especially with the calibre of talent on show in women’s cricket. Audiences are in for a treat to see Wellington host the very best international cricketers and let’s face it, you can’t beat a cricketing experience at the historic Basin Reserve.”

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney says the event would highlight the massive increase in global engagement with women’s cricket.

“ICC is committed to growing the women’s game and this event is another step forward on that journey and part of our continued investment in the game to provide a global platform for the world’s best cricketers. Women’s cricket has huge potential for growth and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 gives us a fantastic opportunity to realise that.”

The Women’s Cricket World Cup was first held in 1973 which makes it the oldest ODI world Cup tournament on the planet. The first men’s ODI World Cup was held in 1975.

The Wellington City Council is delighted the city has been chosen as one of six to host matches in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup tournament in early 2021.

“This is a great result for Wellington. We’re a city that loves cricket. Both our Women’s and Men’s teams won Super Smash titles this year, with the women’s Blaze team doing so for a third consecutive year,” says Mayor Andy Foster. “And with several of the Blaze members in the national squad, including White Ferns Captain Sophie Devine, it will be amazing to see them compete in a World Cup here in their home town.

“I’d also like to congratulate the team at WellingtonNZ and all of those who worked so hard to make this happen.

“The opportunity to host World Cup events also validates the investment the Council has made into the Basin Reserve, in terms of earthquake strengthening, work on the Museum Stand and other improvements,” says Councillor Simon Woolf, who leads the Council’s Sport and Recreation portfolio.

“The Basin Reserve is an iconic cricket venue and our goal has been to turn it back into New Zealand’s premiere cricket ground. We’re delighted that the new stand will reopen very soon. Also, the economic benefits from hosting World Cup events are considerable and will give the city a noticeable boost.

“And, equally importantly, from a sport perspective, we’d hope that an event like this encouraged even more young Wellington girls and boys to get involved in cricket. Being able to watch the world’s best cricketers will hopefully inspire them to give it a go.”

Congratulations Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga, Wellington, Christchurch and Dunedin on their successful bids for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2021.

“It is outstanding to see such a geographical spread of cities and venues announced as hosting matches, making it a truly national sporting event for kiwis and showcasing our country to global TV audiences of 180m+,” says Women in Sport Aotearoa Chief Executive, Rachel Froggatt.

“We were invited to address the host city bid teams early on and emphasized the significance of this tournament in its ability to shift perceptions of women’s sport in Aotearoa New Zealand and around the world, but also in terms of its potential to build a long-term legacy of sporting venues and facilities that welcome and support the involvement of women and girls in sport.

“We were very impressed with their enthusiasm. They were particularly quick to understand the impact that seeing world class female athletes on home soil will have on young girls and women in Aotearoa New Zealand, and their aspirations around participating, competing and building careers in sport.”

