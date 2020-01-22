Councillor – “pleased with progress” – sad at resignation of WREDA’s chief executive

News from WCC

The Wellington City Council is saddened to hear of the resignation of Lance Walker, CEO of the Wellington Regional Economic Development Agency / WellingtonNZ. The Council, as the principal funder of WellingtonNZ, has been very pleased with the progress of the organisation under Lance Walker’s leadership.

Councillor Diane Calvert, who leads the Council’s Economic Development Portfolio says Lance “has developed a cohesive team that has delivered on the strategic direction set by Wellington city and the other territorial councils in the region. I am pleased to hear that Lance will be staying on to help transition the organisation to a new leader and his knowledge will also be invaluable as we review our council’s approach to economic development.

“Our city is currently planning a hui/forum with key business leaders late in February to look at how and what we need to review and refresh, on our economic development front, given the changes in our operating environment over the past 5 years.

“Along with our new governance and leadership at WCC, we look forward to continue to work with the other territorial councils in the region and Wellington NZ, to ensure we continue to drive our city’s and the region’s economic growth for the prosperity of all.”