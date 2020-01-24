Driver dies in crash after police chase near Taupo

News from NZ Police

One person has died after a driver fled from police near Taupō early this morning.

The incident took place at Rotokawa after a vehicle driving dangerously near a fatal crash scene failed to stop for Police.

At about 11.40pm, emergency services were called to a single-vehicle crash on Broadbands Road, near Centennial Drive. The vehicle left the road and rolled through a paddock before colliding with a tree. The driver and sole occupant was killed.

At about 1.20am, while Police were conducting a scene examination, another vehicle travelling at high speed was overtaking an unmarked Police vehicle as it approached the crash site and the road closure cordons.

To ensure the safety of staff, Police attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver then fled from the Police.

Police followed the vehicle for less than 30 seconds before it crashed through a fence. One of the two occupants died following the crash. Another sustained moderate injuries.

The circumstances will be subject to investigation by the Independent Police Conduct Authority and Police investigators.