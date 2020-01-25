No infrastructure crisis, says mayor, after failure of two sewage pipes

Report from RNZ

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster denies that the city’s infrastructure is failing, even though a second major wastewater pipe has broken.

A temporary fix for the second break, under Mt Albert in Berhampore, is costing $200,000 a week. The first break, in the CBD, spilled millions of litres of untreated sewage into the harbour.

Mayor Foster says authorities plan for such failings and Wellington is not having an infrastructure crisis.

“A lot of our infrastructure is ageing because of the time it went in. However … ageing pipes doesn’t mean an end of their lives – so we’ve got to make sure we don’t rip out pipes that have 20 or 30 years to go. That would be inordinately expensive.”

He said the two broken pipes will be fixed as soon as possible.