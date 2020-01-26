“Fairly common” quake off Paraparaumu felt by 26,500 people

News from GeoNet

A moderate 5.4 earthquake occurred 50km northwest of Paraparaumu at 11:45pm last night and was felt by over 26,500 people from Christchurch to Auckland.

The earthquake was the second recorded off the West Coast of the North Island yesterday evening. The first, a light 4.7 earthquake of 50km depth, occurred at 7:27pm in the same area and was felt by more than 3700 people. Then came the M5.4 earthquake, also a shallow depth event, at 64km.

Shivery and longish in Wellington #eqnz — Elizabeth Knox (@ElizabethKnoxNZ) January 25, 2020

This event was too small to cause a tsunami threat. Earthquakes in this region are fairly common with mechanisms likely associated with subduction tectonics.

This event is also now a record holder with the most felt reports we have ever received for an earthquake. Our previous record holder was the M7.8 Kaikoura earthquake with 15,840 felt reports.

Train svc's have been held at stations due to the recent earthquake. Svc's are now resuming however will be running at reduced speed. — Metlink Wellington (@metlinkwgtn) January 25, 2020

QF163 from Sydney going around while they check the runway for lumps 'n bumps. — Chris Calvi-Freeman (@ChrisCalviFree) January 25, 2020

This morning a weak earthquake was recorded 5km west of Wellington. It measured 2.6 at a depth of 19km, and was felt by only 120 people.