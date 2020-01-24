Ocean swimming for all ages at Oriental Bay today

News from OceanFit

An ocean swim hugging the Oriental Bay beaches, with some of the best spectator vantage points around the Harbour, the Capital Classic event on Sunday morning is the third of seven events in the New Zealand Ocean Swim Series.

Consisting of four different swim events, the Capital Classic provides an ocean swim event for all ages and abilities:

‘I’m Going Long’ 3.3km – a swim from Frank Kitts Park, around the iconic Pt Jerningham Lighthouse to Freyberg Beach in Oriental Bay

‘Step it Up’ 1km – starting at Oriental Bay Beach and finishing at Freyberg Beach, an achievable distance for individuals with swimming experience

‘Give it a Go’ 500m – starting at Oriental Bay Beach and finishing at Freyberg Beach, a great introduction to open water swimming

‘OceanKids’ 200m – a swim for children aged between 7-12 years old, consisting of a 200m shallow water swim from Oriental Bay Beach to Freyberg Beach, lined with Surf Life Saving NZ guards.