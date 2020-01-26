Police cordon off Taita streets after man dies from critical injuries

News from NZ Police

Police are investigating the death of a man found with critical injuries in Taita this morning.

Emergency services were called to near the intersection of Futter Grove and Hughes Crescent just after 5.30am. The man was confirmed dead a short time later.

Police are working to understand how he was injured and at this stage his death is being treated as unexplained.

We would like to hear from anyone who has information which could assist our enquiries, including anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious or concerning in the area between 5am and 6am this morning.

A cordon is in place at the intersections of Hunter Street and Hughes Crescent, and people are asked to avoid the area where possible.