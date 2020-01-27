Another water emergency impacting traffic

Wellington.Scoop

The council-owned Wellington Water was facing a new emergency this morning.

At 10am it announced that there were emergency works at the intersection of Hargreaves Street and Wallace Street.

It gave no explanation for the emergency. There was no mention of it on Wellington Water’s website.

But it tweeted that stop/go traffic management was in place, because the emergency was impacting traffic due to the Wallace Street closure.

It asked drivers to avoid the area if possible.

On Friday, Wellington Water promised updates today on the broken sewage pipes on the south coast. By midday, no information had yet been provided.