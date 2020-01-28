Another emergency – are they struggling?
by Lindsay Shelton
On Friday, Wellington Water’s chief executive said “we would be struggling if anything else was to happen.” Then yesterday, Wellington Water announced another emergency.
The “struggling” comment was reported by the DomPost:
Wellington Water chief executive Colin Crampton said the current situation at Moa Point had not detracted any workers from the job on Willis Street, but they were reaching full capacity. “We would be struggling if anything else was to happen.”
And here’s what was announced yesterday:
HARGREAVES ST/WALLACE ST – EMERGENCY WATER WORKS
HARGREAVES ST/WALLACE ST – EMERGENCY WATER WORKS

Due to emergency water works, there is currently a STOP/GO traffic management in place at the intersection of Hargreaves St & Wallace St. Please avoid the area if possible & detour via Adelaide Road.
— NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) January 26, 2020
This is impacting traffic due to the existing Wallace St/Wright St diversion in place, so please avoid the area if possible.
Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause.
— Wellington Water (@WgtnWaterNZ) January 26, 2020
Since yesterday’s announcement, Wellington Water has provided no more information about the new emergency.
The company’s website doesn’t mention it. And the website’s news section doesn’t provide the update promised for yesterday about the South Coast breakdown.
Leaving us entitled to ask: is Wellington Water struggling?
On Friday, Mayor Andy Foster was saying the city needed to keep its infrastructure “working as best we can.” Hardly an encouraging ambition.
The recent spate of issues had prompted some questioning, Foster said. “Out of these different incidents there are some extra questions that we’ve asked Wellington Water, some things that we might learn from them.” The monitoring regime and how often certain pipes were inspected may be considered further, he said. “We want to keep our infrastructure working as best we can.”
Andy should tell us what questions have been asked. And what answers have been given. And what assurances, if assurances are possible.
July 2019: Wellington Water signs $170m deal with French company to run its wastewater plants
August 2019: Wellington Water deeply sorry for polluting Porirua Harbour
September 2019: Wellington Water fined $67,000 for discharging sewage sludge
Absolutely agree. All we have heard from our Mayor is many of the aged pipes might have 20-30 more years, and they will fix pipes ASAP when they burst. This is not serious planning and is not creating confidence in the WCC, who are ultimately responsible for ensuring Wellington City has good-quality local infrastructure. Chances are that wemay have more pipes burst soon, especially as there are a lot more apartment buildings coming on-line putting more pressure on the pipes, so what is going to happen then? Perhaps, a new sewerage pond called Wellington Harbour?
Have to wonder if this is a delayed effect from the large quakes over last several years. The pipes didn’t fail initially, but instead many developed cracks & loosened joins that are now beginning to fail.
Well said Michael – new dwellings should have a special rate to pay for the extra cost imposed on infrastructure. If people don’t want to pay it there are plenty of zombie towns with spare infrastructure capacity for them to live in.
It’s my personal experience that Wellington Water struggle. They struggle (with the Council pretending they are not responsible ) to repair reported water leaks in a timely fashion.
@Brendan: New dwellings already pay a large development special fee to account for the additional infrastructure costs.