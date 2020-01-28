Another emergency – are they struggling?

by Lindsay Shelton

On Friday, Wellington Water’s chief executive said “we would be struggling if anything else was to happen.” Then yesterday, Wellington Water announced another emergency.

The “struggling” comment was reported by the DomPost:

Wellington Water chief executive Colin Crampton said the current situation at Moa Point had not detracted any workers from the job on Willis Street, but they were reaching full capacity. “We would be struggling if anything else was to happen.”

And here’s what was announced yesterday:

HARGREAVES ST/WALLACE ST – EMERGENCY WATER WORKS

Due to emergency water works, there is currently a STOP/GO traffic management in place at the intersection of Hargreaves St & Wallace St. Please avoid the area if possible & detour via Adelaide Road. ^EHhttps://t.co/PTXcPKmWv9 — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) January 26, 2020

This is impacting traffic due to the existing Wallace St/Wright St diversion in place, so please avoid the area if possible. Apologies for any inconvenience this may cause. https://t.co/45ikac5pQP — Wellington Water (@WgtnWaterNZ) January 26, 2020

Since yesterday’s announcement, Wellington Water has provided no more information about the new emergency.

The company’s website doesn’t mention it. And the website’s news section doesn’t provide the update promised for yesterday about the South Coast breakdown.

Leaving us entitled to ask: is Wellington Water struggling?

On Friday, Mayor Andy Foster was saying the city needed to keep its infrastructure “working as best we can.” Hardly an encouraging ambition.

The recent spate of issues had prompted some questioning, Foster said. “Out of these different incidents there are some extra questions that we’ve asked Wellington Water, some things that we might learn from them.” The monitoring regime and how often certain pipes were inspected may be considered further, he said. “We want to keep our infrastructure working as best we can.”

Andy should tell us what questions have been asked. And what answers have been given. And what assurances, if assurances are possible.

July 2019: Wellington Water signs $170m deal with French company to run its wastewater plants

August 2019: Wellington Water deeply sorry for polluting Porirua Harbour

September 2019: Wellington Water fined $67,000 for discharging sewage sludge