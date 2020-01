RNZ photo

Report from RNZ

Dozens of people were evacuated from an inner-city hostel in Wellington, after a small fire broke out on the roof.

Fire and Emergency says the blaze was put put and the building checked.

The damage was not severe and residents were allowed back in.

It’s understood the building is Cumberland House in Willis Street, which is a Victoria University hall of residence that is rented out as Rise Hostel during the holidays.