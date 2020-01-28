Police seek witnesses to crash in Aro Street on Sunday night

News from Wellington Police

Police are asking for the public’s help following a serious crash at the corner of Devon and Aro Streets in the Aro Valley on Sunday.

Police were called about 9.45pm following the crash, which involved a car and a motorbike.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Police are asking for anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.

Anyone with dashcam footage or security footage that may have captured the crash or the circumstances surrounding it is also asked to get in touch.

Anyone who can help should call Police on 105 and quote file number 200127/8965.