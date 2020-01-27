Waterway Challenge in the Wairarapa

Press Release – United Fire Brigades’ Association

This weekend sees Carterton play host to over 100 firefighters, making up 17 teams and volunteer officials from brigades across the North Island, at the UFBA North Island Waterway Challenge.

It’s not just the hose under pressure! Firefighters will compete with speed, skill, precision, timing and team work to tackle elevated targets with fire hose.

With strict water restrictions in place in the Wairarapa, the UFBA has been working closely with Greater Wellington Council, as we take community safety and responsible water use seriously. We will bring in a privately supplied water tanker ensuring the event does not negatively impact local water supply to residents and businesses.

The community are encouraged to come along and support our firefighters at this event – many of which are volunteers. Gain a glimpse into the world of firefighters and the equipment, training and team work that is required to keep our communities safe.

Carrington Park (behind Carterton Volunteer Fire Station), Carterton, Wairarapa.

Saturday 1 February. 8.30am-5pm.

The United Fire Brigades’ Association (UFBA) is a leading advocacy and support organisation supporting firefighters from all brigade types across New Zealand since 1878. For further information about UFBA and UFBA Challenge Events contact:

