Survey and Spatial NZ appoints new Chief Executive

January 29, 2020Business, PressRelease

Survey and Spatial NZ (S+SNZ) Board Chair, Daniel Williams is delighted to announce the appointment of Ashley Church as the new Chief Executive.

Ashley comes to us with an extensive background in property – most recently as CEO of the Property Institute of New Zealand, a role he held from 2015 to 2019. Prior to this he has been CEO of the Newmarket Business Association and the Auckland Property Investors Association.

Ashley comes to us as a high-profile media commentator on the state of New Zealand’s property market and currently writes a weekly column for One Roof and participates in a regular NewsTalk ZB radio show dealing with property matters.

“I am looking forward to Ashley joining S+SNZ,” says Daniel, “he brings with him strong managerial and media focused skill-sets which will benefit S+SNZ going forward.”

Ashley commences his role at S+SNZ National Office in Wellington on Monday 3 February.

