New Melling Interchange a boost for Lower Hutt

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry has welcomed today’s news the Government will fund a new Melling Interchange near central Lower Hutt, to be completed by 2026.

“This announcement is fantastic news for our city and shows the Government has heard loud and clear this project is a priority and deserving of investment,” Campbell Barry says.

“The news will come as a relief to the many thousands of commuters who face delays at the current Melling intersection, and will support a more seamless journey along State Highway Two-unimpeded by traffic lights.”

A new interchange at Melling will not only improve transport safety, reliability and transport choice, but is also a critical part of flood protection work underway.

“Our Council is investing significantly to make our city more resilient and a better place to live. An interchange at Melling means that we can push on with flood protection as part of the RiverLink project to safeguard the long term future of residents and businesses.”

“The upgrade of the interchange will also strengthen connectivity to the Western Hills, and enable future improvements to public transport – including the possibility of extending the train line.”

Campbell Barry says the announcement shows the strength of local representatives working together for the best of Lower Hutt.

“Local representatives – MPs, Councillors, and others across the region have made a strong case for this investment. By working together we have been able to present a persuasive and united case to central government.”

“While a new Melling Interchange is a major boost for our city and goes a long way to address some of our transport issues, it isn’t a silver bullet to all of the challenges we face.”

“As Mayor I’m focused on building on this positive momentum, and developing an integrated plan that looks to the future of our transport network locally,” Campbell Barry says.

