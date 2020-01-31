A tale of two cities (and sewage)

by Lindsay Shelton

What a difference between the Wellington and Hutt approaches to wastewater infrastructure problems. In the capital, new mayor Andy Foster has been quoted as saying it’s “appallingly bad luck” that two of his city’s major sewage pipelines collapsed within a month of each other. The new mayor of Hutt City has taken a tougher stance.

Campbell Barry says:

“What isn’t an option is to do nothing. We can’t allow what we’ve seen happen in … Wellington City to happen here in Lower Hutt.”

As Georgina Campbell reported in the NZ Herald, Hutt councillors were given a briefing this week on the infrastructure issues:

A damning report reveals an extra $270m needs to be pumped into Hutt City’s ageing water infrastructure, meaning the council would have to double its current budget for capital expenditure… Hutt City councillors have been briefed on the grim outlook this afternoon, which could be described as a day of reckoning after years of previous councils putting their heads in the sand.

Unlike Lower Hutt, Wellington city councillors have had no meetings this month, even though Wellington Water has confirmed it is close to full capacity dealing with the major pipeline collapses, and would be “struggling if anything else was to happen.”

In the same DomPost report where Wellington Water said the two collapses had brought it close to capacity, Andy Foster said Wellington spends about $180 million a year on infrastructure and “according to our asset management plan that’s about the right number. But it will be rising over a period of time and as pipes begin to age.”

Compare these brief remarks with the considerable detail – and concern – in Wednesday’s release from the Hutt council:

Hutt City Council Chief Executive Jo Miller says … “In Lower Hutt, around 60% of the city’s water infrastructure needs to be renewed in the next 30 years. On top of that, the city is expecting population to grow by 10-20% in that time. The data and research available to us now demonstrates that comprehensive planning and investment is needed. This is not an issue we can afford to defer. We don’t want to be in the same position as others, where water systems have failed or are failing, putting people and places at risk.”

And Campbell Barry says that this week’s briefing has shown that

“… we need to do more when it comes to our core infrastructure. We are signalling that a significant investment in underground water infrastructure to improve performance and support growth must be one of our top priorities. Now is the time to plan well for the future and make funding decisions that will give the city the most control over the circumstances it faces, rather than having the circumstance control the city.”

When Wellington councillors have their first meeting next month, they should be expecting a similar detailed briefing, and a similar challenge.