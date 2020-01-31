Shows and a parade to mark Chinese New Year; no concern about coronavirus

News from Asian Events Trust

Asian Events Trust (AET) would like to address the concerns surrounding the Chinese new year festival in Wellington this weekend and the Coronavirus outbreak in China. We acknowledge and understand these concerns, but at this stage the festival will proceed.

We have been in communication with the China Cultural Centre regrading our international acrobatic group, Chongqing Longjiang Arts Troupe. The group have been in New Zealand for the last week and have a clean bill of health, with no concerns.

We will be monitoring the situation closely.

Press Release – Wellington City Council

To celebrate Chinese New Year, a wide variety of cuisine, crafts and cultural events will be held in the capital this weekend – and everyone is welcome.

The festival starts on Saturday afternoon with events and activities including:

• Shows from local and international artists in the TSB Arena

• Rides, face painting and a petting zoo at Frank Kitts Park

• Fireworks on Saturday night

• A market of food and craft stalls – all day Sunday

• A parade through the streets on Sunday afternoon

Mayor Andy Foster is looking forward to joining in the events and parade to support the city’s 19th year of the festival.

“The Chinese community has been an integral part of Wellington since the first settlers arrived around the 1880s. They contribute strongly to the economic, historic and cultural fabric of the city – so it’s important to celebrate our history, present, and future together,” says Mayor Foster. “Cultural events benefit Wellington as a whole – they bring our current residents together, as well as attracting visitors and talented performers to our capital. They allow us to showcase the diversity that makes Wellington such a great place to live.

“We believe in making smart investments into the city to help it thrive on all levels, so we are proud to fund an event which celebrates cultural and artistic diversity.”

All events are free or for koha, including performances from world-famous acrobatic artists and dancers.

On Sunday, a parade will wind through the streets of Wellington to share the spirit of Chinese New Year. The parade incorporates a variety of festive and traditional music, dances, lions and dragons.

The parade starts at 2pm on Sunday, but Tennyson Street will be closed from 9am for the staging area, then there will be rolling lane closures from 2pm from:

• Tennyson Street to Cambridge Terrace

• Through to Courtenay Place

• Continuing onto Taranaki Street and Taranaki wharf.

