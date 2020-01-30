Avoiding congestion at the (new) Melling Bridge

by Glen Smith

First published in May 2018

The New Zealand Transport Agency has put forward three plans to improve traffic flow on State Highway Two at the congested Lower Hutt turn-off across Melling Bridge. Improvements at this interchange deserve support since the aim should be to improve the efficiency of all transport modes and to reduce the potential for accident related deaths and injuries.

However the evidence from here and overseas is very clear: road improvements that aren’t balanced by corresponding improvements in public transport lead to increased total car trips and, inevitably, to accelerating congestion.

Professional modelling of the effects of road projects proposed by the NZTA under the previous National Government confirm this effect.

The Opus TN24 Baseline Forecasting report, which forecasts the effects of these proposed road schemes, predicted 50,000 extra road trips by 2041 producing an overall increase in congestion across the city of nearly 90% and a staggering 405% in the am and 434% in the pm to and from the Hutt (see table 6-4 from the report below). It is hard to imagine congestion at this level but that is the modelled prediction.

The closest we’ve come to this sort of congestion was during the 2013 Hutt Rail washout which saw commuters from the Hutt delayed by up to several hours daily at an economic cost of around $1.3 million per day.

To counter escalating congestion, significant improvements in public transport are required. An efficient and attractive service with accurate and predictable timetabling will be increasingly impossible for non segregated public transport, particularly buses on public roads, as congestion climbs. Dedicated corridors are required.

Lower Hutt has a dedicated public transport corridor in the form of the Melling rail line which has the theoretical capacity up to 8 lanes of traffic. However the line is hamstrung by a number of limiting factors which means it is grossly underutilised, with only one train per hour during non peak periods. To minimise future congestion, the aim should be to maximise use of this line.

Probably the most important limiting factor is that the Melling Station is over a kilometre from the main Hutt city centre on the opposite side of the river. Replacement of the Melling Bridge offers an ideal opportunity to rectify this deficiency.

The NZTA plans to move the Melling Station and construct a new pedestrian and cycle bridge that will bring the station closer to the city centre. However major destinations will still be over half a kilometre from the station and on the opposite side of the river, a major deterrent to utilisation. The pedestrian/ cycle bridge is unlikely to be engineered to carry the weight of rail, however the new Melling Road Bridge will be engineered for heavy traffic. The cost of adding a single 3m wide corridor for rail is likely to be insignificant and would allow rail to reach to the very centre of Lower Hutt.

The question then would be how best to utilise this rail corridor.

The Green party proposes, at an unspecified time in the future, to utilise this line for light rail running from Island Bay to Epuni Station. This proposal would appear to face some significant challenges.

A dedicated light rail to Island Bay would be hugely expensive and destructive. A non dedicated light rail line is unlikely to be sufficiently superior to buses to justify the large extra cost, given current transport volumes. In the foreseeable future, Island Bay is logically best serviced by buses.

Rail through Lower Hutt would have to travel through busy multipurpose spaces and would have to be at the ‘light’ end of the rail spectrum. There are major practical issues around running such truly ‘light’ rail units on the same lines as ‘heavy’ rail between Petone and the Wellington Railway Station.

More importantly, there is a limitation on the number of rail units per hour that can be safely accommodated just north of the Wellington station. Some relatively simple alterations in the layout and functioning of the rail corridors in the area between the Railway Station and the separation point of the Wairarapa Line and North Island Main Trunk line could significantly increase unit capacity in this area. However this doesn’t seem to even be on planners’ radars, despite the inevitability of such changes and the logic of undertaking them now. Even if undertaken, any increase in the number of rail units per hour would be more logically used to remove mode transfer at the station for commuters to the Airport from the Hutt and Kapiti lines.

The alternative is to aggregate demand on the Melling/Lower Hutt line onto larger multi-unit trains servicing the Hutt/ Wairarapa Line. Unfortunately the Melling Line joins the Hutt/Wairarapa line mid way between stations near Mill Road in northern Petone, meaning light rail units would still have to travel amongst ‘heavy’ rail units as far as Petone Station. However Petone station and the next station north, Ava Station, are suboptimally spaced at around 2km apart, leaving an area of north Petone poorly serviced.

The logical solution is a new station servicing northern Petone and Maungaraki while acting as a transfer station to the new Lower Hutt light rail.

On the Lower Hutt side of the new Melling Bridge, a range of routes would be possible. The key question here is what purpose rail would be serving. Buses already provide extensive services and the primary aim shouldn’t be to try to replace these since rail can never achieve the coverage of buses, and attempting to do so generally imposes additional transfer penalties on commuters. Instead the aim should be to provide rapid high quality rail based transportation to the Lower Hutt CBD and Queensgate Mall from Wellington and Upper Hutt on a fully dedicated corridor, without any ‘steel to rubber’ transfer disincentive.

The key destination in Lower Hutt should be the main Queensgate bus stop in Bunny Street. The aim would be to reach this with minimal interaction with main road routes and minimising loss of parking. The diagram below shows my suggested route.

Rail commuters from the north wouldn’t want to travel around to Petone to access Lower Hutt. The sensible solution is to continue the light rail corridor to a station to the east. The largest closest station which is serviced by all trains including express units is Waterloo Station. This is a straight run along Knights Road from Lower Hutt and Queensgate. The best overall route therefore in my view would be as shown below.

This route is only 4.8 kilometers of which only 2.3 kilometers is new line, most of this being a straight run down Knights Road likely using the central median strip for width.

Congestion isn’t solved by building new roads. It is solved by providing high quality public transport that encourages commuters out of their motor vehicles for trips where cars aren’t essential.

Despite this fact, history has demonstrated that our ‘Transport’ Agency has an illogical bias towards road based solutions, a prejudice that only serves to increase congestion in the longer term. They appear willing to proactively plan high quality public transport only when severe congestion, such as seen in Auckland and increasingly here in Wellington, forces them to do so.

I encourage the NZTA to reconsider their Melling Bridge proposals and to seize the opportunity to establish a truly high quality, rapid, dedicated, rail based public transportation corridor to the Lower Hutt CBD.

By doing so they will help to avoid the rapid and hugely expensive increase in congestion that is projected to increasingly cripple our region in the coming decades.