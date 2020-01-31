Woman charged with murder after death of man on Taita street

News from NZ Police

Two people have been charged in relation to the death of 56-year-old Davis Phillips in Taita on Sunday.

A 40-year-old woman has been charged with his murder, and a 39-year-old man with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Both will be appearing in the Hutt Valley District Court tomorrow.

Police are not seeking anyone else but are still asking anyone with information to call 105 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Wellington.Scoop – January 27

Police have launched a homicide investigation after the death of a man who was found on a street in Taita with critical injuries. The man who died was a 56-year-old from the Bay of Plenty. A scene examination has continued today and Taita residents can expect to see a continued police presence in the area as the investigation continues.

Police would still like to hear from anyone who has information which could assist, including anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious or concerning in the area overnight between Saturday and Sunday.

Report from RNZ

Investigators are searching a house in Lower Hutt after the death of a man who was found with critical injuries on the roadside nearby.

The man died early yesterday after being discovered at the intersection of Futter Grove and Hughes Crescent in Taita. Police were working to understand how the man was injured and his death was being treated as unexplained.

A scene guard has been in place overnight and police were at the property this morning. A neighbour did not want to be interviewed but alerted RNZ to the spot where the body was found. A large cordon remained in place, encompassing three houses, with a blue police tent, several police cars and other vehicles. Investigators in white suits were coming in and out of the tent.

News from NZ Police – January 26

Police are investigating the death of a man found with critical injuries in Taita this morning.

Emergency services were called to near the intersection of Futter Grove and Hughes Crescent just after 5.30am. The man was confirmed dead a short time later. Police are working to understand how he was injured and at this stage his death is being treated as unexplained.