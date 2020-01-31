Burst main cuts water to more than 50 houses in Tasman Street

Wellington.Scoop

Another burst watermain in Central Wellington. This one was reported this morning at the intersection of Tasman Street and John Street.

As a result, Tasman Street was closed and water was out for houses from 138 – 192 Tasman Street and on the corner of Carrington Street.

Wellington Water reported that the water was expected to remain out until 6pm. “However we have arranged a temporary water supply.”

Traffic access was restricted, and a detour was arranged via Rugby Street. Tasman Street was expected to re-open at 7pm.