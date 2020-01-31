Coronavirus warning at Te Papa

Wellington.Scoop

Te Papa today placed this sign in its entrance area, giving a warning (though only in English) to its visitors about the spread of coronavirus.



Victoria University has also been taking advice on how to deal with the virus.

News from Victoria University of Wellington

The University is closely monitoring the global outbreak of coronavirus. We are working with health authorities and following their advice.

Coronaviruses are a large and diverse family of viruses that include the common cold, severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS). Early in January, Chinese officials identified a new coronavirus or 2019-nCoV.

The University has robust and up-to-date procedures in place to manage events of this type, and our response can be scaled up as necessary. We are working with Wellington University International, our Accommodation Service, and other areas of the University to ensure full information and pastoral care is provided to new and returning students as well as staff on how to manage any flu-like illness in our community.

Wellington University International is in touch with current students in China to offer information and pastoral care. We will work with students on a case by case basis if they are facing any academic impact.

Student Health and Counselling (Mauri Ora) is coordinating the medical response across the University as well as being in close contact with external public health agencies. At this point it is an evolving scenario and updates will be provided on the website and through social media.

Important health advice

Staff who are unwell after having travelled overseas should phone their GP Practice for advice. Students who are unwell having travelled overseas should phone Student Health or their GP Practice for advice. Follow best practices with hand washing and personal hygiene.

Travel

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade is advising New Zealanders to avoid non-essential travel to Hubei Province.