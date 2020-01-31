25-year-old critically injured in Stokes Valley assault

News from NZ Police

Police want to contact anyone who saw a serious assault in Stokes Valley last night. Police were called to disorder on Bowers Street about 7pm. A 25-year-old man was taken to hospital in a critical condition.

He remains in hospital and is now in a stable condition.

A scene examination has been completed today.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with injuring with intent to injure, and has appeared in Hutt Valley District Court. He was remanded in custody to reappear on 4 February.

Police have spoken with a small number of witnesses, however it is believed that many people witnessed the incident and activity before or after, and may have further information that can assist.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Hutt Valley Police on 105, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

