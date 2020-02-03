Five arrested for selling drugs in Hawke’s Bay

News from NZ Police

Five people have been arrested following an ongoing operation in the Central Hawke’s Bay targeting the sale and supply of methamphetamine and cannabis.

The operation focused on several gang-associated properties over the past few weeks and culminated in a search at a Waipukurau address on Thursday.

Those arrested have been charged with offences relating to the supply of Class A and C drugs and Intimidation.

We believe there will be a significant disruption to the distribution of these drugs as a result of this. Anyone dealing in drugs in the Central Hawke’s Bay can expect to be the target of similar operations.

Enquiries are continuing and further charges are likely.