Waiting for library news

by Lindsay Shelton

We’re due to see the engineers’ report on the closed Central Library this month.

The timing was announced in November by new mayor Andy Foster, who told the DomPost he was

expecting an engineers’ report on the library building to be completed by January or February. That would give the council options for strengthening work and the respective costs.

He didn’t mention the option of demolition. Reporter Damian George quoted him as saying:

… he hoped the library’s repair bill would be “eight figures, rather than nine.”

It was at the end of July that the city council announced that a group of construction and engineering experts would be “finding the right way forward for the Central Library building”. Professor Ken Elwood of the Faculty of Engineering at the University of Auckland was the leader of the process. Council chief executive Kevin Lavery said

“His considerable expertise will be invaluable in helping the Council continue to gather and consider the wide variety of industry perspectives on the Library’s structural vulnerabilities. The challenges are complex and we need to fully understand these so that we can find the right solution for the future of this prominent Wellington building.”

How long will it take to agree on that solution?

The group will be encouraged to give their views in relation to finding potential remedial engineering and construction solutions. The Council and Professor Elwood will then be able to scope the potential remedial options for the Library including indicative costs. There will most likely be a further peer review of this advice which will ultimately inform a report back to the Council. Mr Lavery said the process must be rigorous and thorough, and is expected to take two to three months.

It’s now taken more than twice that time, and Andy Foster will be well aware of the huge interest in the “potential solutions” that the experts will be recommending.

But will their report lead to action? Not according to Kevin Lavery. A couple of weeks before the experts were appointed, he was insisting that no final decision could be expected from their report:

Once we have that information we will commission detailed engineering assessments on the possible solutions (including indicative costs) and a peer review of this advice. At the same time, work will be done to develop the future service model for the library and that will involve community engagement. All of this work will ultimately inform a report back to the Council on the options and a recommended way forward. It will be a rigorous process and will take well over a year to complete.

Well over a year? Let’s expect that the new mayor and (soon) the new chief executive will make things happen more urgently. After all – the Central Library was the city’s most popular building. It attracted a million visitors every year. Its closure has created a highly-visible dismal dead heart in the centre of Wellington.

And let’s expect that there’s no further use of the “demolition” word, which Justin Lester used last May. The experts who spoke at the packed public meeting in July were all clear about this. Architect Gordon Moller: “It has not been damaged. It can be remediated.” And structural engineer Adam Thornton: “The hollow-core floors would be an easy mode to repair, by adding bracing which would be relatively straightforward to install … The work could get underway in a couple of months, if there was the will to do it.”

Where’s the will? Or are we going to be stuck with a Town Hall scenario – that beautiful building will have been closed for ten years before we get to use it again.