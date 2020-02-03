Wellington man becomes new chief executive of Consumer NZ

News from Consumer NZ

The Consumer NZ Board is delighted to announce the appointment of Jon Duffy, Assistant Privacy Commissioner, as the new Chief Executive of Consumer NZ.

Jon has had a long association with Consumer NZ, most recently as its chair. Today he said: “I am relishing the chance to lead Consumer NZ and represent consumers as we continue to fight for better information and protection, and a fair deal for all New Zealanders. I see the big consumer issues of our time as sustainability, privacy and inequity.”

Deputy Chair Kate Tokeley said the Board had been through a robust recruitment process, using independent consultants to guide its thinking. “We were extremely fortunate to have an outstanding field of candidates against whom Jon stood out as having the skills, experience, expertise and passion for consumer issues that most closely matched our requirements.

“Our current CEO Sue Chetwin has done an outstanding job and she will be greatly missed. The Board is confident Jon will continue to pursue the issues that matter most to consumers. Significantly, Jon is keen to push further into the consumer issues related to climate change and the environment, data collection and protection, and continuing to represent those who find it hard to make their voice heard.”

Jon has more than 20 years’ experience working in the consumer field. This includes investigator roles at the Commerce Commission, heading the Trust & Safety team at Trade Me and, most recently, Assistant Privacy Commissioner at the Office of the Privacy Commissioner. He is the Deputy Chair of Netsafe and has been on the Board of Consumer NZ since 2014.

Jon lives in Wellington with his wife and two children.