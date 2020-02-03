Taking the long way home: crash closes SH2 for more than 4 hours

Wellington.Scoop

State Highway 2 was closed to all northbound traffic between Ngauranga and Petone tonight, after a crash at 6.15. The northbound lanes were closed for more than four hours.

Police said the crash involved a car and cyclist, with one person seriously injured.

After the crash, the NZ Transport Agency told drivers wanting to get to the Hutt Valley that they had to take SH1 and then SH58. Otherwise, it advised them to “delay your journey.”

At 8.30, when both the northbound lanes on SH2 were still closed, it said traffic on SH58 was congested, but SH1 was “flowing.” At that time, northbound motorists were still being told to take the long way home.

Southbound traffic on SH2 was at first not affected. But then at 7.20 one southbound lane was closed at Horokiwi.

At 9.45, nothing had changed. Both northbound lanes and one of the southbound lanes were still closed. However congestion on SH58 was easing.

It wasn’t till 10.30 that all lanes were reopened.

During the closure, all 81 and 83 buses to Eastbourne were cancelled out of Wellington.