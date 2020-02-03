Christians Against Poverty offers free help for people overwhelmed by debt

News from Christians Against Poverty

Christians Against Poverty is encouraging people in the Wellington region overwhelmed by debt to call for help and a new beginning in 2020.

Dieter Timmerman, Christians Against Poverty’s Debt Centre Manager in Wellington, says the new year is a great time to make positive life changes, especially after a difficult or expensive holiday season.

“At this time of year many families will be wondering how they’re going to afford school uniforms and other bills as last year’s debt piles up. My message is: Imagine going into next Christmas completely debt free and in control of your finances…You can do it and you are worth it. Call us today for free help.”

Timmerman operates Christians Against Poverty’s Wellington Debt Centre out of ‘The Street’ church in Mt Victoria — one of the 150 churches Christians Against Poverty partners with throughout Aotearoa to tackle debt and poverty and their causes. Others in the region include Victory Christian Centre in Lower Hutt, Wainui Baptist Church in Wainuiomata, and Riverstones Church in Upper Hutt.

After receiving an initial phone call for help, someone from a local Christians Against Poverty debt centre visits the client to help them on a journey of becoming debt-free. This includes establishing a budget and negotiating with money lenders and debt collectors directly, removing the stress and pressure people in debt often feel as a result of being hounded for repayments.

Ben Mai, Christians Against Poverty’s head of Network Partnerships, says the first phone call alone is often cathartic for people.

“We hear people say things like ‘I feel lighter, like there has been a massive weight lifted from me’, and ‘I feel like there is hope in my life again’, and that they can see light at the end of the tunnel.”

This sentiment is echoed by Stacey Walker, a Christians Against Poverty client in Lower Hutt.

“Life…was very stressful, because I was borrowing money from Cash Converters, Superloans, and I couldn’t afford to pay them back. I felt useless and helpless…always having letters or someone ringing for money…it was really dark and depressing. As a parent I felt like a failure.

“When I rang CAP [Christians Against Poverty] the first time I did feel really hesitant…[but] it felt like they cared about you, they were there to help you. The first budget I got I was like ‘no way that’s so not right, where did that money come from?’ I could buy what I wanted to buy as well as what Alyssa wanted to have. I would wake up and not feel so stressed out.”

After two years of keeping to her Christians Against Poverty budget Stacey went completely debt free

“I manage my finances a lot better than before CAP. I feel like a great Mum, I can say ‘yes’ more and be more fun.”

Christians Against Poverty has been operating in New Zealand for eleven years, and in that time has helped more than 1500 people go completely debt free. As well as providing free debt help, the organization — essentially a network of churches with a headquarters in Auckland — provides community support groups for people who want to overcome life-controlling habits, improve financial literacy, build life skills and grow in their confidence and skill level to enter the workforce.

To receive help, or to support the work of Christians Against Poverty, call 0508 227 111 or visit capnz.org.

Watch Stacey’s full interview here.