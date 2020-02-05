Wellington house values continue to rise – up 5.7% in a year

Press Release – QV Valuations

The latest QV House Price Index data for January shows the property market has picked up where it finished off last year with all 16 major cities showing quarterly value growth. The average value nationally has increased 4.4% year on year and is now $714,747.

Values across the Wellington Region rose 5.7% in the year to January 2020 and increased 3.0% over the past quarter and the average value is now $864,753. Upper Hutt showed growth of 15.0% in the past 12 months and now has an average value of $612,355.

It’s been a buoyant start to 2020 for the Wellington property market with values continuing to increase, a result of limited stock on the market and strong buyer demand, says QV Senior Consultant David Cornford.

“A bit more stock has come on to the market over the last two weeks however, demand continues to strongly outweigh supply in the capital city. All price levels are seeing value increases however; the largest increases are being seen at the entry level of the market.”

“Investors are active and looking for opportunities. The rental market is extremely tight in Wellington at this time of year as people flock to the city for job and education opportunities. People with bad credit history or lacking strong references are finding it extremely difficult to secure accommodation and there is upwards pressure on rents throughout the region.”

