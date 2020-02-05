Security checks and restrictions for 30,000 fans before entry to Queen’s show tonight

Wellington.Scoop

With more than 30,000 people going to Sky Stadium for Queen tonight, complex instructions and warnings have been released by the Stadium:

News from Sky Stadium

If you do not arrive more than 1 hour prior to the start of the show, we cannot guarantee you will be in for the first song.

Check your tickets in advance

If you selected “ezyTicket” as your delivery method, please ensure you have printed your tickets before heading to the show and have these ready to scan at the turnstiles. Please note your ezyTicket will not work on your mobile phone.

If you selected “Venue/City Box Office Collection ” as your delivery method and still haven’t collected your tickets, we advise you to collect your tickets before show day from the Wellington i-SITE at 111 Wakefield St. Make sure you bring your credit/debit card and photo I.D. to collect tickets.

Getting to and from Sky Stadium

We strongly recommend using public transport for this event.

Additional train and bus services with extra capacity will be running before and after the event.

If you need to drive, please note traffic restrictions will be in place before and after the show with road closures at Bunny St, Stout St, Thorndon Quay and Featherston St. Click here for a full list of road closures.

Parking at Sky Stadium has sold out.

Taxi, rideshare and personal drop offs are permitted at the Stadium up until 6.30pm only. After 6.30pm all drop offs must use Bunny Street, Stout Street or Thorndon Quay.

Mobility carts will operate from the top of the Thorndon Spiral to the front gates. These services are also available after the show.

Pick-ups following the show are not available at the Stadium, please use Bunny Street, Stout Street or Thorndon Quay.

Please check your transport routes in advance and leave plenty of time for your travel to Sky Stadium so you can kick back and enjoy the show.

Parking at Sky Stadium

The Stadium car park has sold out. If you have already pre purchased a car park, the car park opens at 2pm. Don’t forget to print out ezyticket and have ready to show on your arrival to the carpark. Once parked, please leave on your dashboard.

At the gates

Please collect or pre-print your ticket in advance and have it ready to scan at the entry turnstiles.

Please check in advance for the location of your ticket category and enter through the gate that matches your ticket.

It is a requirement of this tour that every patron passes through a metal wanding process before entering, so give yourself plenty of time to get inside the venue and leave any non-essentials at home.

We strongly recommend patrons do not bring bags. At the request of the tour, bags must be no bigger than A4 in size (30cm x 21cm) and bag searches will be conducted at the gates.

There is no bag check available at this event.

You can bring in an empty clear plastic water bottle (max.1 litre). Bottle caps must be removed on entry. Once inside, bottles can be filled from water coolers around the concourse and field perimeter.

At the request of the Tour, professional cameras or audio recording devices are not permitted, including selfie sticks, GoPros, tablets or drones. Mobile phones are permitted.

Ticketek is the only authorised ticket seller for this event. Tickets purchased from other sellers may not be accepted.

Entry to the Stadium will be slow and we thank you in advance for your patience as we process everyone.

If you have purchased a ticket on the field:

At the main gates, please enter via the turnstile that matches your field block number: Field blocks 6-9 on the Western/Railway side and field blocks 1-5 on the Eastern/Harbour side.

Once inside the venue, please look for the colour coded signage that matches your field block letter. The field blocks are numbered A to E, with A closest to the stage.

Your closest food and beverage outlets will be in the catering tunnel and on the concourse nearest to your aisle. Your closest toilets will be on the concourse nearest to your aisle.

There will be additional public bars at the back of the field and in the South Western tunnel.

Patrons with on field tickets will need to show their ticket on entry to the field to access the correct zone.

Please follow the signage and instructions of staff members to help find your way.

High heels are not permitted on the field area so please wear flat shoes.

Please hold on to your ticket for the whole night to ensure access to the field.

If you have purchased a ticket in the stands:

At the main gates, please enter via the turnstile that matches your aisle number: Aisles 1-18 on the Western/Railway side and Aisles 19-36 on the Eastern/Harbour side.

Once inside the venue, please look for your aisle number to enter the seating bowl.

Your closest toilets, food and beverage outlets will be on the concourse nearest to your aisle.

Food and drink

All food and beverage outlets will be open from Aisle 4 to Aisle 32, plus temporary facilities on the Inner Plaza and the field.

Water stations – providing free filtered water for drink bottles and water fountains – are situated around the concourse and field perimeter.

Serving limits for alcoholic drinks per person will apply.

EFTPOS will be available at all outlets however we also recommend patrons bring cash in case of any technical issues.

Merchandise

Merchandise tents will be located on the Fran Wilde Walkway, on the Inner Plaza inside the gates, at Aisle 14 and at Aisle 22.

Tickets

We strongly advise against purchasing tickets from any unauthorised ticket resellers as the tickets may not be genuine or may be cancelled by the event organiser. Ticketek is the only authorised sales channel for the Queen + Adam Lambert concert in Wellington.

For any assistance on the night, please speak with security or text Sky Stadium on 5454 with your location.

News from Wellington City Council

Road closures for the Queen show:

Pre-Event 4pm to 6pm

Roads closed:

Featherston St Left Lane Closure to be installed in conjunction with Bunny St closure Road Closures

Bunny St closed at Featherston St end

Stout St, no right turn into Bunny St

Left lane closure from Mulgrave St to Whitmore St

Thorndon Quay closed (Davis St to Mulgrave St)

Mulgrave St closed (Aitken to Thorndon Quay/Featherston)

Featherston St closed (Mulgrave St to Whitmore St)

Traffic Management Fulton Hogan Jason Wildman 027 569 9654

No left turn into Bunny St, southbound Featherston St

8.30pm to 11.30pm

Roads closed:

Bunny St closed at Featherston St end

No right turn closure Waterloo Quay, southbound into Bunny St

Stout St, no right turn into Featherston St and Bunny St