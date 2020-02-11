What’s luck got to do with it?

by Lindsay Shelton

Andy Foster may be reconsidering his comment that the city’s two major collapses of sewage pipelines were “bad luck” – since then, there’ve been five more reports of pipeline problems. How much bad luck can the city afford?

The mayor’s “appallingly bad luck” comment was reported by the NZ Herald on January 25.

Since then:

January 27: Emergency waterworks on corner of Hargreaves and Wallace Street

January 31: Burst watermain on Tasman Street

February 3: Pollution returns to Owhiro Bay, two days after it was “safe”

February 3: Repairs to wastewater pipes under Abel Smith, Cuba and Vivian Streets

February 8: Burst water main on Owhiro Road

There’s also the continuing pollution in the harbour around Taranaki Wharf – Wellington Water has given no information on this since January 10.

But it has admitted that it doesn’t yet know how to fix the two broken sewage pipes in the tunnel under Mt Albert. Instruments will be sent into the tunnel to locate the defect, which is estimated to be 200m inside. “Once we’ve located that we can work out whether we can fix it by using the pipes themselves, sort of like putting a stent in you arteries in your body, or do we have to empty the tunnel and get in there and do a bigger fix,” says the boss of Wellington Water, no doubt hoping that the tunnel won’t have to be emptied.

Meanwhile – poo trucks continue to carry the sludge from the treatment plant to the southern landfill, 24 hours a day. Have you smelt them as they drive past?

The Herald’s Georgina Campbell has provided statistics about the pipes:

A third of Wellington’s wastewater pipes are either in poor or very poor condition, making them in the worst state of the largest centres across the country.

Andy Foster says Wellington spends about $180 million a year on infrastructure. “According to our asset management plan that’s about the right number. But it will be rising over a period of time and as pipes begin to age.”

Nevertheless, he has asked some “extra questions” of Wellington Water, because of the recent spate of collapses. “Out of these different incidents there are some extra questions that we’ve asked Wellington Water, some things that we might learn from them,” he told the DomPost.

I’ve asked him to tell us the questions that he has asked. And then to release the answers, when Wellington Water provides them.

Hutt and Wellington: two different approaches to sewage