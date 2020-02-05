More than 100 sludge trucks through Brooklyn this weekend, during Island Bay festival

News from Wellington Water

We will be adjusting the route of the sludge trucks between the Moa Point treatment plant and the Southern Landfill this weekend.

Due to Island Bay’s Day in the Bay, the trucks will be following an alternative route along State Highway 1 and up through Brooklyn.

Trucks will use this route from 6am-6pm on Saturday and Sunday, with trucks following the existing route outside of these hours. We expect about 5 to 6 trucks each way per hour during this period.

We apologise for any inconvenience this additional traffic may cause, but we are working to prevent the need to discharge the sludge into Cook Strait while we work to repair the pipeline to the Southern Landfill.

Thanks to the local community for their continued patience and understanding as we continue with our trucking operations. (This information was delivered in a series of tweets this afternoon.)

