Wellington councillors plan slower (safer) speeds on more CBD streets
News from WCC
The Wellington City Council has agreed to public consultation on proposals to change the speed limits on a number of central city streets.
The proposals will extend the 30km/h speed limit that is in place in and around the Golden Mile (Lambton Quay, parts of Willis and Manners streets, and Courtenay Place and adjoining sections of other streets) to most other streets in the central city.
“This will make the city centre a more pleasant place to be for the many thousands of people who live, work and spend time here. It will also make the central city safer for people walking and on bikes,” says Councillor Jenny Condie, who holds the Associate Transport Portfolio.
“It is proposed the speed limits on the main arterial roads remain at 50km/h. This is to encourage people driving through the city to use these main routes rather than quieter streets,” Cr Condie says.
The safer speeds proposal is part of Let’s Get Wellington Moving (LGWM) – a once-in-a-generation opportunity to support and shape the city’s and the region’s growth while making it safer and easier for people to get around. LGWM is a partnership between the Greater Wellington Regional Council, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency and the Wellington City Council. The vision of the programme is to have a great harbour city that is accessible to all, with attractive places, shared streets, and efficient local and regional journeys.
“Work is continuing on other aspects on the LGWM programme. This Council wants to work together with our partners to make things happen. Setting safer speeds across the core of our CBD is part of that. It will also help make the central city a more pleasant and relaxed place to be,” says Mayor Andy Foster
“If you are one of the people who provided early feedback in November and December to help shape this proposal, thanks so much for your help, and please do take the time to let us know what you think of it becoming a reality,” Mayor Foster adds.
Consultation will start on 24 February and end on 31 March. It follows a prior engagement phase. More detailed information will be available nearer the time through the Council communication channels and on www.lgwm.nz/saferspeeds
Let’s deal with the big issues facing the city! Frankly I would love to be able to travel on those routes at 30kph, the reality is if you can get to 10kph you are a lucky driver.
Thank you to the passionate submitters who made such cogent and coherent arguments today about why Welly needs a 30km speed limit throughout the CBD. Unfortunately TamathaPaul and my amendment to increase the scope of the zone didn’t go through, but we will get there, promise! [via twitter]
@Hel: most of the time you can drive at 50kmh on these streets, it is only rush hour that it slows to a crawl. And when you can drive at 50kmh, it is relatively dangerous to be a pedestrian or cyclist vs the danger present at 30kmh. 50kmh + dense pedestrian/cyclists proximity is a recipe for disaster.
I voted for the quick win of lower speeds on a smaller package of streets so we can feasibly get the new speeds in place by September. This disappointed some who want us to be bolder. Honestly, I also feel a bit disappointed. But this is just the first of MANY transport changes coming in 2020. I am ambitious on transport this term. I believe a quick win is what we need to build momentum for our ambitions. Slow and steady can win the race. [via twitter]
Unfortunately only myself and Cr O’Neill voted for a comprehensive consultation with Welly into safer speed zones across the inner city and inner burbs. Council would rather exclude Taranaki St, the Quays and other main routes from consultation with the public. [via twitter]