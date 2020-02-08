RNZ: derision, dismay, disbelief

by Lindsay Shelton

RadioNZ’s decision to disembowel its Concert Programme has been met with derision, dismay and disbelief. I havent seen any support for the plan. But the numbers against it are huge. A petition that had 8000 signatures yesterday morning has doubled overnight to more than 16,000 signatures today.

The decision has also been met with sadness.

Kiri Te Kanawa, quoted by the DomPost, said that losing the station would be

“an inestimable blow to the arts in New Zealand. So many of our young artists have become known to a wide audience thanks to broadcasts on RNZ Concert. I sincerely hope that the powers that be in RNZ will reconsider the backward step announced in the media today.”

And Michael Houstoun:

He knew people’s “hearts would be broken” by the news. “It is even worse for those who can no longer get to concerts. An invaluable source of consolation has been ripped out of their lives. The whole business is enraging and extremely dispiriting.”

On the Spinoff, Toby Manhire wrote that the plan to replace RadioNZ Concert with youth radio was “just what New Zealand needed in 1996.” He quoted an RNZ employee as saying that

framing the change as a trade-off between the youth brand and Concert was a “lazy, binary argument”. It was not necessarily a case of one or the other; there was opportunity to evolve and augment the existing offering to reach younger audiences.

And it’s also obvious that most of the job losses are in Wellington, while all the new “youth” jobs will be in Auckland. Toby Manhire again:

Twenty positions are to go as of March 25. They include 12 RNZ Concert roles and eight that span National or RNZ as a whole, including producers and librarians. There would be four redeployments among those, and a dozen new roles on the “new RNZ music brand”, all based in Auckland. While RNZ National programmes such as Music 101 will remain, executives say, these changes will have substantial impact across the board. It is hard to see how the existing slate of music features can survive given the roles being disestablished.

Also thanks to Toby Manhire for telling us that Willy Macalister, who as RNZ music content director is overseeing the new project, has a background in commercial radio –

Two RNZ staffers and one contributor noted he was the guy who brought Max Key to George FM. Their concern: that you risk becoming a commercial radio clone if the ambition is reaching an audience at the expense of public broadcasting principles.

Helen Clark has joined the debate, another leading figure strongly opposing the change:

And the Broadcasting Act clause 175 is explicit that the first priority for the use of a frequency licensed for “the service known as the FM Concert Programme (is) that service.” Legislative change to destroy @RNZConcert, anyone? — Elizabeth Kerr (@ElizabethxKerr) February 7, 2020

And other notable critics:

Andy Foster

RNZ Concert is hugely important to our arts sector. I have left a message with the Minister asking him to intervene. I will also raise this with other Mayors and with Government MPs.

Marc Taddei

It is difficult to countenance destroying the voice and centre of the dialogue around NZ Art Music, when the numbers of RNZ Concert are so strong…Destroying a successful radio station with a clearly-defined market makes little sense. Paul Thompson’s and Willie Macalister’s reasoning [is] fatuous, self-serving, and ill-considered.

Bill Manhire

Seems to be one more component of the general and seemingly active running down of the arts/heritage sector.

Elizabeth Kerr

A blatant internal resource grab of the FM network and Concert’s budget. For a mythical audience of 18-35 year olds who do not consume music this way. No apparent research here either.

Peter Dunne

As an avid listener for many years I am appalled by proposals to downgrade RNZ Concert. If anything, its reach should be increased, not reduced. I urge RNZ management to think again on this.

Morgan Godfery

Maybe, if you wanted to attract a new and diverse audience, you should’ve hired a māori to present Morning Report…Anyone who answers the question “how do we attract a younger audience” with “an FM radio station” should be immediately fired and banned from ever working in media again.

Ali Ikram

I heart Concert FM. I remember listening last year to a particularly sad piece. When they came back to the presenter, she was so overcome she couldn’t speak. I don’t think there is a crew in broadcasting who are as passionate or knowledgeable about their work.

Phoenix Foundation

Wellington needs to fight back against all media shifting to Auckland. We have a strong history of broadcasting and production in this town and we can’t let that die…

…And that’s a key issue for Wellington. The city has worked hard to ensure that we retain the RNZ Ballet Company (with its temporary building next to the Michael Fowler Centre) and the NZSO (in a few years to share a new music centre based on the restored and strengthened Town Hall.) So there’s every reason for Andy Foster and the city to fight to retain RNZ Concert, and its skilled team of presenters and producers.

Sign the petition here