An hour of delays between Petone and Ngauranga

Wellington.Scoop

There’ve been more delays on the Hutt Road this afternoon.

A crash at 1pm just before the Petone offramp led to northbound traffic being queued back to Ngauranga.

The congestion – and the queue – continued for more than an hour.

At 2.35, the NZ Transport Agency advised:

The crash is now clear. Northbound traffic continues to ease at Petone.

News from NZTA

at 2.45

Due to holiday congestion, there are southbound delays on SH1 between Ōtaki and Manakau.

and at 4pm

Southbound traffic remains heavy on SH1 from Manakau with queues backed to Gleeson Rd. This holiday congestion eases after Ōtaki.

News from NZTA – February 6 at 11.45am

Due to holiday congestion, expect northbound delays on SH1 between Peka Peka and Otaki. Please allow extra time for your journey.

News from NZTA – February 6 at 3.50pm

Northbound congestion between Peka Peka and Otaki has now eased. Thank you for being patient.