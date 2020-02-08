Scrub fire burns over 80 hectares near Bulls

Report from RNZ

A large scrub fire west of Bulls in the Rangitikei district has been contained, but fire crews will continue monitoring the area on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in a tree farm near the Santoft Forest block about 3.30pm today.

It spread over 80 hectares and was fought by the crews of eight helicopters, 11 fire engines and three water tankers.

The fire burned in grassland, scrub and forestry, and smoke was seen as far away as the Manawatū Gorge, Woodville and central Hawke’s Bay.

The nearby Farmland Foods meats factory was evacuated as a precaution, and the fire also threatened the nearby Santoft forestry block.

Fire and Emergency’s Rangitikei rural service said local farmers and contractors rushed to create a fire break to help control the fire.

The service said crews would be monitoring the area overnight.

A total fire ban is to begin for Rangitikei, Manawatū and Palmerston North on Wednesday.