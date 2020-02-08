Police with guns and dogs will be training in Kilbirnie next week

News from NZ Police

Police will be conducting a training exercise at 101 Rongotai Road, Kilbirnie from Monday through to Friday.

There will be an increased Police presence in the area between the hours of 8am and 4pm, and this will include staff carrying firearms.

Members of the public may hear breaking glass and some loud bangs coming from the venue.

Police reassure residents that there is no cause for concern.

If you have any queries or concerns, please contact the Wellington Police Communications Centre on (04) 381 2000 and quote event number P040820976.

