Cabinet to discuss RNZ decision to gut Concert FM; PM “frustrated” by “unacceptable” plan

Cabinet will today discuss the RNZ decision to move its Concert programme off the FM band and to sack its staff.

The Prime Minister is frustrated that RNZ has pushed ahead with the changes.

She said on Morning Report that after the Broadcasting Minister had very recently been briefed, the government asked for time to find an alternative to make sure that this was not the outcome.

But RNZ went ahead and announced the decision.

“I’m pretty frustrated by that situation. It’s unacceptable.”

“I feel very strongly about this. When I came in as Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage, one of the priorities I had was access – that we need to broaden the access of all New Zealander to the arts. I understand that RNZ has obligations to all New Zealanders, and it is their view that they are not catering for one sector. But it is my view as arts minister that one does not need to come at the cost of another. My frustration here is I see that this beyond a programming decision into structural decision.”

The petition to keep the staff and to keep the station on FM now has more than 22,000 signatures.

