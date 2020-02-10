RNZ birthday concert in grounds of Parliament

Wellington.Scoop

RNZ Concert’s 87th birthday is to be marked on Monday 24 February at 4pm with a mass orchestral / choral performance in the grounds of parliament.

There will be support from some of Wellington’s major musical organisations. There will be speeches and some other performances from various ensembles following the 4pm one.

Music will be available to download and print at home.

The organisers say:

Children and Youth are strongly encouraged to take part. Let’s get thousands together and show NZ, the government, and RNZ that we cannot accept the decision to gut RNZ Concert, with an impact on the entire whole music community.