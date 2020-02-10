Wellington Scoop
Network

VUW ‘rebrand’ is deceptive and expensive, say taxpayers

February 10, 2020Education, PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union
Responding to the reported $466,367 bill for rebranding Victoria University, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says:

“This ‘rebrand’ is a brazen attempt to turn ‘Victoria University’ into ‘Wellington University’, and has been ever since the Minister of Education vetoed an outright name change.”

“Shrinking the word ‘Victoria’ and adding a prominent Māori subtitle does not create value for taxpayers – instead, these changes just confuse people who know the University as Victoria or ‘Vic’.”

“The expensive addiction to rebrands is an epidemic within the public sector. Taxpayer-funded outfits should focus on delivering services, not gazing in the mirror.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: