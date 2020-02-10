VUW ‘rebrand’ is deceptive and expensive, say taxpayers

Press Release – New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union

Responding to the reported $466,367 bill for rebranding Victoria University, New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says:

“This ‘rebrand’ is a brazen attempt to turn ‘Victoria University’ into ‘Wellington University’, and has been ever since the Minister of Education vetoed an outright name change.”

“Shrinking the word ‘Victoria’ and adding a prominent Māori subtitle does not create value for taxpayers – instead, these changes just confuse people who know the University as Victoria or ‘Vic’.”

“The expensive addiction to rebrands is an epidemic within the public sector. Taxpayer-funded outfits should focus on delivering services, not gazing in the mirror.”

