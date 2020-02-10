Crash at Silverstream closes SH2 to northbound traffic

Wellington.Scoop

A crash between a car and a motorcycle closed SH2 to all northbound traffic tonight. One person was critically injured.

News from NZTA at 5pm

Due to a serious crash on SH2 at Silverstream, the road is closed to northbound traffic at the intersection with Fergusson Drive. Emergency services are on site. Please avoid the area if possible and expect northbound delays.

News from NZTA at 5.10pm

Due to the serious crash, SH2 remains closed to northbound traffic, north of Fergusson Drive. Emergency services and a helicopter are on-site. The Serious Crash Unit is attending. Please detour via Silverstream and expect delays.

News from NZTA at 6.05pm

SH2 remains closed to northbound traffic at Fergusson Drive, while the Serious Crash Unit completes its investigation. Queues are south of the Haywards interchange. Detour via Silverstream. Riverstone Terraces can still travel north on SH2.

Yesterday: Delays for 8 hours on SH1